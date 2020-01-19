Man Struck by Jeep in West Loop Hit-and-Run

Authorities are looking for a Jeep that drove off after hitting a man Sunday in the West Loop.

The 41-year-old tried crossing the street about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street when he was hit by the black Jeep, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Jeep continued traveling westbound on Randolph, police said. The driver is not in custody.

Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.