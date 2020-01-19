west loop

Man Struck by Jeep in West Loop Hit-and-Run

The Jeep continued traveling westbound on Randolph, police said

Getty Images

Authorities are looking for a Jeep that drove off after hitting a man Sunday in the West Loop.

The 41-year-old tried crossing the street about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street when he was hit by the black Jeep, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Jeep continued traveling westbound on Randolph, police said. The driver is not in custody.

Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.

Austin 2 hours ago

10 Displaced After Apartment Fire in Austin

Buena Park 3 hours ago

Buena Park Man Shot While Walking Dog

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west loopChicago Police Departmenthit and run
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us