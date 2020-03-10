Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Calumet City

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in south suburban Calumet City.

Officers responded about 3:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wentworth Avenue and found 20-year-old Tarone Conway lying in the street, Calumet City police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Autopsy results were pending.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.