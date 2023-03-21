Man Still in Prison After 27 Years Says Former Chicago Detective Framed Him for Murder

Louisha Robinson barely remembers her father as a free man. She was just 5 years old when Chicago police arrested her father Louis Robinson for a 1996 murder.

"He's been pulled from his family and why?" Robinson asked. "I have a younger sister who he never met in person at all."

Robinson is serving time in downstate Vandalia Correctional Center even though his family says he’s innocent.

"We’re dealing with an unjust system," Robinson said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

During her father’s 27 years in prison, Robinson started her own family, saying that he’s missed many life events: “Everything, everything, everything."

Lyla Wasz-Piper is an attorney with The Exoneration Project representing Louis Robinson.

"The person who committed this crime wasn’t held accountable," said Wasz-Piper.

She said Louis Robinson was framed by former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara, according to court records.

“Guevara, when he chooses to frame someone, sometimes it’s random, but more times than not it’s because that person refuses to frame another person,” said Wasz-Piper.

Prior to his arrest, Louis Robinson witnessed his cousin getting shot to death.

Louis Robinson’s attorney said that post-conviction documents show detective Guevara interviewed him and told him who to blame for the murder.

“Louis Robinson refused to be a pawn in Guevara’s game, and so he retaliated,” said Wasz-Piper.

Soon after, Chicago police arrested Louis Robinson for another murder based on a witness who has since changed his story.

"[The witness] doesn’t deny that he was forced to pick Louis out of that lineup. And the judge in this case, at the trial level, made it very clear that the witness is the reason Louis was convicted," Wasz-Piper added.

Court records submitted by Louis Robinson’s attorney show Guevara pressured the witness to lie and blame Robinson, who had previously served time for drug possession.

“If you don’t say he was the shooter, I’ll put the murder on you. And what’s tragic is that we know from experience that threat was real,” said Wasz-Pier adding, “Guevara put dozens and dozens of innocent people in prison for crimes they didn’t commit."

So far, 39 people who Guevara helped put in prison for murder have been freed.

NBC 5 Investigates has added up the settlements of all wrongful convictions the City of Chicago has paid since 2010. It totals more than $288 million.

In August 2022, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced an investigation into Detective Guevara’s convictions from the 1980s and '90s, including Louis Robinson’s case, saying, “We can no longer stand by these convictions.”

“We cannot retry these cases based on the evidence that we have today,” Foxx added.

Prosecutors asked the courts to vacate the Guevara convictions.

Guevara has repeatedly pleaded the 5th under oath during a deposition last year.

But Louis Robinson is still locked up for the murder, even after multiple court hearings asking a judge to free him.

Cook County Judge Stephenson said there wasn’t enough evidence, so Robinson’s attorney filed an appeal.

“The appellate court ruled that the pattern evidence was sufficient,” said Wasz-Piper.

The Illinois Appellate court sent the case back down ordering the same judge to make a ruling.

“It’s just a messed-up situation,” Louisha Robinson said.

For now, she can only dream of her father’s freedom as they await the judge’s decision.

“I think I’m going to cry like I probably have never cried before, “ said Robinson wiping away tears.

Louis Robinson’s next court hearing is March 22, but a ruling is not expected right way. If the judge rules against him, he would need to repeat the appeal process.