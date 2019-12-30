Man Steals $50,000 Worth of Jewelry From Gurnee Shop, Police Say

A man is wanted by police for stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry Monday from a shop in north suburban Gurnee.

The man was captured on surveillance video entering a store about 10:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue and requesting to see jewelry from a display, Gurnee police said in a statement.

During the viewing, the man took merchandise worth $50,000 and ran from the store, police said. He did not threaten the sales associate or show a weapon.

Officers responded to the theft and learned he left in a vehicle, police said. He wore a tan hat, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes. He is missing a front, upper left tooth, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.