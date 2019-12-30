Gurnee

Man Steals $50,000 Worth of Jewelry From Gurnee Shop, Police Say

The man was captured on surveillance video entering a store Monday in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue

Gurnee Police Dept.

A man is wanted by police for stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry Monday from a shop in north suburban Gurnee.

The man was captured on surveillance video entering a store about 10:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue and requesting to see jewelry from a display, Gurnee police said in a statement.

During the viewing, the man took merchandise worth $50,000 and ran from the store, police said. He did not threaten the sales associate or show a weapon.

Local

New Year's Eve 45 mins ago

Chicago New Year’s Eve Downtown Street Closures

New Year's Eve 3 hours ago

Here’s When New Year’s Eve Fireworks Start at Navy Pier

Officers responded to the theft and learned he left in a vehicle, police said. He wore a tan hat, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes. He is missing a front, upper left tooth, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Gurnee police at 847-599-7000.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Gurneecrimejewelry shop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us