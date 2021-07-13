Chicago Police

Man Stabbed While Sitting on CTA Bus on Near North Side: Police

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

One person was taken into custody after a 25-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while sitting on a CTA bus on the Near North Side.

About 3 p.m., the man was sitting on the bus near North and Clybourn Avenue when someone stabbed him, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Local

coronavirus metrics 34 mins ago

Surge of COVID Cases in Illinois Corresponds With Vaccination Rates, State's Top Doc Says

Tokyo Olympics 1 hour ago

Gold Medal-Winning Olympian Ryan Murphy Holds Close to Chicago Roots Preparing For Tokyo Games

The person who stabbed him was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceNear North Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us