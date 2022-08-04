Man Stabbed While Riding CTA Red Line Train in Dearborn Park

A man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train through Chicago's Dearborn Park neighborhood on the Near South Side late Wednesday night, officials said.

In the 1100 block of South State Street Wednesday at approximately 10:45 p.m., a 21-year-old male was stabbed on the torso and elbow after an unidentified suspect approached him and made "derogatory remarks," police said.

Authorities said a physical altercation then ensued, and the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in fair condition. No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire service contributed to this article.