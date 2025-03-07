Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train: CPD

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed while riding the CTA Red Line train overnight, Chicago police said.

About 12:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was riding a Red Line train in the 100 block of W. Cermak near Chinatown when a male suspect approached. The suspect confronted the man and produced a sharp object, police said, cutting the victim.

The victim sustained an injury to the arm and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the suspect was located a short time later and placed into custody. Charges were pending, police said.