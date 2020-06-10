Elk Grove Village

Man Stabbed to Death in Elk Grove Village

Officers found the 45-year-old man from Des Plaines with multiple stab wounds

By Ava Kelley

A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in west suburban Elk Grove Village.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenleaf Tuesday around 8 a.m., where officers found a deceased male in a grassy area near the railroad tracks.

The 45-year-old man from Des Plaines had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner Wednesday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information should call the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100.

