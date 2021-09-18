lake view

Man Stabbed Near Chicago Police Department in Lake View

A man was stabbed near a Chicago police department Saturday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

The 29-year-old walked into the 19th District police station after being stabbed in the chest following a fight just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of West Addison Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers were given a description of the man involved in the stabbing, and placed him in custody shortly after the attack, according to a police spokesman.

A knife was recovered, and charges are pending, police said.

This article tagged under:

lake viewChicago PoliceChicago Police Department
