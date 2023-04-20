Man Stabbed During Robbery Inside Loop Business

A man was stabbed during a robbery inside a Loop business Thursday morning.

About 5:20 a.m., a group entered the business in the 400 block of South Clark Street and demanded money, according to Chicago police.

One of them stabbed a 53-year-old man, and the group took money and merchandise before fleeing, police said.

The man suffered lacerations to his wrist and forehead and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There was no one in custody.