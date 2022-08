A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The man, 44, was standing on the platform about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his property was taken from him, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.