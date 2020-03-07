Man Stabbed During Fight on Near North Side

A man was seriously wounded in a stabbing Saturday on the Near North Side.

The 26-year-old was arguing with another male at 1:46 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Clark Street when the suspect stabbed him multiple times with an unknown object, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to his chest, arm and pelvic area, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.