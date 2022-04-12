Man Stabbed During Fight on CTA Red Line Train, the 5th CTA Attack in a Week

A man was stabbed during a fight on a Red Line train late Tuesday morning near the Chicago Avenue station — the fifth attack on the CTA in a week.

A witness told officers that two people began arguing and then fighting on a train around 11:45 a.m., police said.

One of them took out a knife and stabbed the man, 40, in his abdomen, police said. The man was taken from the station at 800 N. State St. and brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police said no one was in custody.

The stabbing was the latest violence on Chicago Transit Authority property.

On Sunday, a man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus on Pulaski Road in Lawndale.

On Friday, a man was stabbed after a fight spilled out of the CTA train station at Roosevelt and State streets.

On Wednesday, a man was stabbed during a robbery on the platform of the Cermak Green Line station in the South Loop. Police issued a community alert looking for the suspect, who may have committed another robbery at the Cermak station on April 1.

Last Tuesday, a man was punched by a group of people on a CTA Red Line subway train platform at State and Washington streets.

On April 4, a CTA train operator was pushed onto train tracks at the Granville station in Edgewater after a rider asked for help finding a phone.

In March, a CTA union president demanded that the transit agency bring back conductors and re-establish its own police unit to stop a surge in violent crime and unruly behavior.

After a mass shooting on a New York City subway train Tuesday, Chicago police said, “While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system