Chicago Police

Man Stabbed During Fight in the Loop: Chicago Police

The offender was taken into custody, and charges were said to be pending late Sunday, police said.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed during an argument that turned into a fight Sunday evening on East Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Wacker. According to Chicago police, a 37-year-old man stabbed a 29-year-old man during the altercation.

Both individuals were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The offender was taken into custody, and charges were said to be pending late Sunday, police said.

