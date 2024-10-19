CTA

Man stabbed to death during argument on CTA bus in Austin

By Sun Times Wire

A man was stabbed to death Friday on a CTA bus in Austin.

The 49-year-old was arguing with a woman on a bus around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman fled on foot, according to police. Detectives are investigating.

