Man Stabbed at Chicago Loop Hotel; Suspect in Custody

Chicago police say that a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the hallway of a hotel in the Loop Sunday morning.

According to authorities, two men became involved in a fight in the fifth-floor hallway of a hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say that one of the men was stabbed multiple times, and was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect in the case was placed into custody by responding officers.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating the stabbing, and no further information was available on the victim’s condition.