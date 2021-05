A man was stabbed Thursday morning after getting into a fight on a CTA train platform in the Loop.

About 12:30 a.m., the 30-year-old was stabbed in the finger on the left hand during an argument that turned physical on the platform of a CTA train in the 200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

The man was treated at the scene, then walked away from officers, refusing to cooperate, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.