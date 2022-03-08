Edgewater Attack

Man Sprayed in Face With Unknown Liquid, Stabbed Multiple Times in Edgewater Attack

Chicago police say a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid and then stabbed multiple times during an attack Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition.

According to police, the attack occurred in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the man was inside of a residence at approximately 3:27 p.m. when he was approached by another individual, a 67-year-old man. The suspect then sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, grabbed a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

According to authorities, the suspect then fled the scene, and the victim as transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is not in custody, and detectives are investigating.

