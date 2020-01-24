Kelvin Park

Man Snatches Woman’s Purse, Throws Her to Ground on NW Side: Police

Several people unsuccessfully tried to catch the suspect as he fled, according to police

By Ivanna Hampton

A man threw a woman to the ground and stole her purse Thursday in an attack caught on video on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police.

At around 7 a.m., the 48-year-old woman was standing near her car in the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue in the Kelvin Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said the man approached the woman, grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground before running away with her belongings.

Several people tried to catch the suspect, according to police, who said he was able to escape.

Surveillance video from across the street showed the woman clearing snow off her car as the man walked up behind her, before grabbing her, throwing her onto the street and running away.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

