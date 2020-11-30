Thanksgiving

Man Slain in Chicago Dispute Over Hands in Thanksgiving Food

Cientos de personas en Argentina le dan el último adios a uno de los grandes ídolos del Fútbol, Diego Armando Maradona.
Shutterstock

A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said.

James Dixon, 28, is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he had put his hands in leftovers early Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times, Bucaro told a judge Sunday.

Local

COVID Indiana 8 mins ago

Indiana Reports 5,713 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 Deaths as Hospitalizations Again Set Record

illinois coronavirus 9 mins ago

Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Northern Illinois

Dixon fled but was caught with a blood-covered knife, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan said Dixon was properly defending himself. A judge set bond at $350,000, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingChicago Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us