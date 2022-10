A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side.

The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.