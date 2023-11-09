Man shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire after car crash near UIC campus in West Loop

A man was shot while standing beside his crashed car Wednesday evening in the West Loop, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was in a traffic crash about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of South Desplaines Street near University of Illinois Chicago when a black car pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns, according to police.

The man exchanged gunfire with the three men who then fled, police said. The man was shot three times in the legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The man has a concealed carry license and his gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

One man is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. A man showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound and refused to answer any questions as to how he was shot, police said.

Early Thursday, a man leaving a gentleman's club approximately two blocks away from the Wednesday evening incident was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.