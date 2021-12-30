Man Shot With Own Gun While Sexually Assaulting Woman in Englewood

A man was shot with his own gun while sexually assaulting a woman in Englewood on the South Side Wednesday night, according to police.

The woman, 27, was attacked at gunpoint in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The woman tried to disarm the man and the gun fired, hitting the man, 54, in the leg, police said. He was arrested and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The woman wasn’t injured, police said.