Man Shot While Walking on Sidewalk in Lakeview

A 27 year old male was shot and wounded early Monday while walking on the sidewalk in the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, according to police.

Around 1:17 a.m., a 27-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of N. Halsted when he heard heard gunshots and felt pain, realizing he had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs, police said. He was last listed in fair condition.

The shooting occurred in an area home to several popular bars and restaurants.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.