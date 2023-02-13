news

Man Shot While Standing in River North Parking Lot

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A man on Saturday was shot while standing in a River North parking lot, Chicago police said.

According to officials, the man, 46, at 11:55 p.m. was standing in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Ohio Street when he was shot in the shoulder, officials said.

He was taken to nearby hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

