Man Shot While Sleeping in Lawndale Neighborhood: Police

A man was shot through the drywall early Saturday morning while sleeping in his home in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, according to authorities.

A 24-year-old man sleeping in his bed in the 2200 block of South Kirkland at approximately 3:04 a.m. when shots were fired from outside through the wall, hitting him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the same shooting, a 25-year-old man was walking down South Kirkland when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was hit in the upper left thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon as Area Four detectives continue investigating the incident.