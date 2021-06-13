Man Shot While Riding Motorcycle in Austin, Chicago Police Say

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after someone shot him while he was riding a motorcycle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Cicero. According to authorities, the man, who is 40 years old, was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The shooting remained under investigation by detectives late Sunday.