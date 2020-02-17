Man Shot While Riding in Vehicle on Chicago Skyway: CPD

A man was shot while riding in a car on the Chicago Skyway Monday, police said.

The 32-year-old was a passenger in a sedan and told police just before noon that the vehicle was being followed by a grey-colored minivan.

Multiple shots were then fired from the minivan, striking the passenger in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further information, including if anyone was in custody, wasn’t immediately available, police said.

The investigation into the shooting blocked two right lanes of the Skyway eastbound before Stony Island Avenue.