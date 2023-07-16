River North

Man shot while riding bike on Near North Side, police say

A man suffered injuries after he was shot while riding a bike in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 600 block of West Scott at approximately 12:14 a.m.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice in the thigh and once in the arm.

He told officers that he had been shot while riding his bike, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No other details were available, and no suspects are in custody.

River North
