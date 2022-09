A man was wounded in a shooting in Wrigleyville on the North Side Thursday night.

At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, a man, 31, was driving a vehicle when a black car drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His condition wasn’t known.

No arrests were made.