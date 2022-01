A 46-year-old was shot while attempting to purchase a car Friday afternoon in Washington Heights.

The man was tying to buy a used car about 5:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when the suspect announced a robbery and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.