A man was shot while walking his dog Sunday in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 11 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking his dog in the area of 2000 North Drake when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one had been arrested as of late Sunday.

What led up to the shooting wasn't immediately clear.