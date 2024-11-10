Man shot to death in Schiller Park near O'Hare Airport

A man was fatally shot near O’Hare Airport Friday night, according to Schiller Park police.
At 11:32 p.m., Schiller Park police responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 10200 block of West Irving Park Road and found a man, 26, who had been shot, police said.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he later died.
Schiller Park police said the shooting “did not appear to be a random act of violence” and that it was an isolated incident. No one is in custody.
