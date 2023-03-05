Greater Grand Crossing

Man Shot to Death in Greater Grand Crossing, Police Say

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man, 31, was shot in the face and body around 1:15 p.m. while in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, and no other information was available.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Greater Grand Crossing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us