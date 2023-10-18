Man shot to death by Lake County Sheriff's deputy after officials say he lunged at police with meat cleaver

A man was shot to death by police in unincorporated Round Lake Wednesday afternoon after authorities said he lunged at an officer with a meat cleaver.

Police said Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 34200 block of Barberry Court in unincorporated Round Lake for calls of a man bleeding who needed help.

Officials said the 911 caller believed that her friend's relative had potentially just died by suicide.

According to authorities, a man was found unresponsive and unconscious with a "significant amount of blood loss" in the living room of the residence.

Police said that a responding officer checked for a pulse on the man and discovered he had one, leading the officer to remove articles of clothing to discover where his wounds were to render aid.

Officials said during life-saving efforts, the man suddenly woke up and grabbed a meat cleaver in his vicinity before lunging toward the officer.

The deputy and another person inside the home then immediately retreated before the man lunged at both the deputy and other individual in the house with the meat cleaver, leading the deputy to fire his weapon, authorities said.

Deputies and paramedics who were waiting outside immediately began performing life-saving measures, with the man being rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The officer involved was also hospitalized to undergo an evaluation.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. There is no further information available.