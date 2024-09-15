Humboldt Park

Man shot to death, 2 others stabbed during altercation in Humboldt Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 47-year-old man was shot to death and two other men sustained stab wounds late Sunday morning during an altercation in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

According to authorities, a group of men were involved in a physical altercation shortly after 11:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive when gunshots were fired from an unspecified direction.

Police said a 47-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two others, a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, sustained stab wounds to the face and were taken to Stroger Hospital where their condition has stabilized, officials said.

No one is in custody and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by Area Five detectives.

There was no further information available.

