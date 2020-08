A man was injured in a shooting Saturday at a home in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 66-year-old was inside the home at 3:48 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone on the porch fired shots through the front door and window, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.