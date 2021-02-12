west chicago

Man Shot Stranger in Face in ‘Random' West Chicago Attack: Prosecutors

A man accused of shooting a stranger in the face in West Chicago allegedly searched online for unsolved murders before carrying out what prosecutors called a “random” attack.

Ahmad Steele, 34, faces an attempted murder charge in the Jan. 28 incident outside the Mapei Corporation, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

The victim of the attack was taking a dinner break in his car about 7:30 p.m. when Steele allegedly pulled into the parking lot, at 530 Industrial Dr., and parked nearby, prosecutors said.

Steele, carrying a shotgun, walked up to the man’s vehicle and shot him in the face, prosecutors said. Steele walked back to his car but returned to the man’s vehicle once more and raised the shotgun before fleeing.

Officers found the victim walking in the parking lot, police said. He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Steele was arrested Feb. 6 by Naperville police during a traffic stop at Route 59 and Ogden Avenue, prosecutors said. He was allegedly driving on a revoked license.

Authorities searched his home three days later and found a shotgun and shells, prosecutors said. Investigators learned he searched the internet for unsolved murders and recent homicides in DuPage County, Chicago and the other suburbs before the shooting.

Steele, of DeKalb, was denied bail at a hearing Friday morning.

He is expected back in court March 8.

