Man Shot Multiple Times While Driving Near River North

A man was shot while driving in Chicago's River North neighborhood Thursday evening, according to police.

At 9:53 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving eastbound on the 100 block of W. Chicago Ave. when a brown sedan approached the vehicle, police say.

According to police, unknown offender then began firing shots into the man's vehicle from the passenger side. The victim sustained a gunshot wounds to the abdomen, groin and right thigh and was transported to Northwestern hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area three detectives are investigating.

The shooting comes as Chicago police say they've deployed more resources downtown due to a rise in violent crime. And last month, Cook County announced that River North neighborhood will soon see a new Sheriff's Office command post, and an increased presence of Sheriff's Police in the area.