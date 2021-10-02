Man Shot Riding in Vehicle With Baby on Near North Side, Passerby Also Shot: Police

Gunshots were fired Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Near North Side, injuring a man who was inside a vehicle with a 1-year-old child, along with a second person in a separate vehicle, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Larrabee. According to authorities, a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan from Clybourn and Division and being followed by a maroon sedan when shots erupted.

An unknown number of offenders inside the maroon car fired shots at the Buick, striking the male victim multiple times, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The baby boy riding in the vehicle sustained injuries from broken glass, but wasn't shot. Paramedics transported him to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

A second driver, a 28-year-old woman, was traveling by the white Buick at the time when she was struck in the arm by gunfire. She was not the intended target, police said. That driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday evening.