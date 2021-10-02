chicago shooting

Man Shot Riding in Vehicle With Baby on Near North Side, Passerby Also Shot: Police

An unknown number of offenders inside a maroon car fired shots, striking the male victim multiple times, police said.

Gunshots were fired Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Near North Side, injuring a man who was inside a vehicle with a 1-year-old child, along with a second person in a separate vehicle, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Larrabee. According to authorities, a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan from Clybourn and Division and being followed by a maroon sedan when shots erupted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

An unknown number of offenders inside the maroon car fired shots at the Buick, striking the male victim multiple times, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The baby boy riding in the vehicle sustained injuries from broken glass, but wasn't shot. Paramedics transported him to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

Local

pride fest 36 mins ago

Chicago Pride Fest Draws Large Crowds Despite No Parade

illinois state trooper 1 hour ago

Illinois State Trooper's Shooting Death on Expressway Ruled a Suicide

A second driver, a 28-year-old woman, was traveling by the white Buick at the time when she was struck in the arm by gunfire. She was not the intended target, police said. That driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday evening.

This article tagged under:

chicago shootingChicago PoliceChicago ViolenceNear North Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us