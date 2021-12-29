Man Shot, Pair Beaten During Lakeview Robbery After Refusing to Give Up Belongings

A man was shot and two people were beaten during an armed robbery in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood after police said the group refused to hand over their belongings during the incident.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Buckingham, according to police.

Two men and a woman were outside walking when a dark-colored sedan stopped near them and several men got out of the vehicle and approached them, police said.

The men, who were armed with handguns, demanded cellphones and wallets from the group, but the trio refused.

That's when police say the men began beating the group and one person ultimately opened fire, shooting a 28-year-old in the buttocks.

The men then took the woman's purse and the group's cell phones and fled the scene.

The shot victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old man and woman who were beaten suffering bruising and swelling to the face but refused emergency medial services.

Police said no one was in custody as of Wednesday morning.