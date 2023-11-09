Chicago Shootings

Man shot outside West Loop strip club

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A 30-year-old man was escorting a person out of a West Loop business when he was shot in the knee early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

He was leaving a strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

Wednesday evening, a man was shot and wounded approximately two blocks away following a car crash.

