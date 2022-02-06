Man Shot Outside Loop Hotel, Chicago Police Say

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was shot in the hand in front of a Loop hotel, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the man was standing outside a hotel in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

One of the shots hit the victim in the left hand, and he was transported to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police say that no one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.