Man Shot on Lakefront Trail: Chicago Police

A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Chicago's Lakefront Trail Monday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m. on the trail near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and East Pearson Street.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Additional information about what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately available.