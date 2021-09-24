Irving Park

Man Shot on CTA Bus in Irving Park, Police Say

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A man was shot on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kimball, a 37-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man on a CTA bus, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man produced a handgun and fired shots at the 37-year-old, striking him in the hip area, according to officials.

Police said he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Local

booster shot 50 mins ago

What Are the Side Effects, Risks of Pfizer's COVID Booster Shot?

Coronavirus Pandemic 2 hours ago

11-Year-Old Boy Has Emotional Reunion With Best Friend After ‘Hard' Separation Due to COVID

No one was in custody as of Friday night and area detectives were investigating.

This article tagged under:

Irving ParkCTActa shootingirving park shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us