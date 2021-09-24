Man Shot on CTA Bus in Irving Park, Police Say

A man was shot on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kimball, a 37-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man on a CTA bus, police said.

The man produced a handgun and fired shots at the 37-year-old, striking him in the hip area, according to officials.

Police said he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Friday night and area detectives were investigating.