Man shot on Blue Line during second shooting in CTA train car in 5 days

A man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a CTA Blue Line train car near the Racine station Sunday night, according to police.

Around 9:14 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the CTA Blue Line and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was initially listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody Monday and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

The incident comes just four days after a 13-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train car near the Garfield station around 8:30 p.m. on April 16, and a little over a week after a 61-year-old doorman was shot and killed by a CTA worker near the UIC Blue Line station on April 12.

The CTA has not yet responded to NBC 5’s request for comment regarding the shooting. However, in a statement from the CTA after the Blue Line shooting, the organization said, "the CTA takes seriously any act of violence that occurs on our system.”