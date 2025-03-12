1 shot during fight outside terminal at O'Hare Airport: Chicago police

Entrances to Chicago O'Hare International Airport saw a heavy police presence after a man was shot during a fight outside a terminal early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a fight involving multiple people outside of Terminal 2 on the street, officials said. During the fight, shots were fired, police said, and a 25-year-old man was shot twice in his lower body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Early Wednesday morning, detectives were questioning a second person regarding the incident, officials said.

Photos and video from outside Terminal 2 on the lower level showed a heavy police presence, with some entrances to baggage claim near entrance 2A and 2C closed, NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres reported.

Inside the airport, a bullet hole surrounded by shattered glass could be seen along the wall of windows near baggage claim at O'Hare arrivals gate 2C, Torres added.

Overnight, the ramp leading up to Arrivals for passenger pickup at the busy airport was also closed, Torres reported.

A witness staying at a hotel near the airport described the harrowing scene.

“I heard a bunch of rapid fire and I opened up my curtain and I looked and I saw people scattering, then I heard a bunch of individual pops,” James Vanshaick said.

One traveler who just had just flown into O'Hare and was at baggage claim early Wednesday said the news was "shocking."

"We had no idea, nobody informed us, we had no announcements coming in" said Pravhu Vala Shanmugam, who arrived on a flight from Los Angeles and was collecting bags near gate 2C. “We actually called somebody to come pick us up at door 1F," Shanmugam added, "Obviously we didn’t know this was not going to be a place where they can come in. We have to go up to the departure level and ask them to come over there.”

In a 5:15 a.m. update, the Chicago Department of Aviation said all lower-level arrivals at all O'Hare terminals were "fully open" following earlier police activity.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.