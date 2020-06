A man was shot at a party Saturday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was at the party at 2:26 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue when a male approached with a handgun and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in the cheek, right arm and right leg, police said. He went to Saint Joseph Hospital on his own and was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.