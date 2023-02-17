Man Shot, Killed, While Driving With Pregnant Wife on Stevenson Expressway

An investigation is underway after a man driving with his pregnant wife on the Stevenson Expressway was shot and killed Thursday night, resulting in a nearly six-hour closure of all northbound lanes near the Ashland exit, the Illinois State Police says.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, as the victim, a 29-year-old male, was driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Ashland Avenue.

Photos and video from the scene show a large police presence as in the northbound lanes as officers canvassed the entire highway and searched for evidence.

According to police, the victim's pregnant wife, was riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Though she not wounded in the shooting, she was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

All northbound lanes reopened just before 3:30 a.m., officials said.

According to the Illinois State Police, no one was in custody.

No further details were provided.