Man shot, killed while driving in West Ridge

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was shot to death early Thursday while inside a vehicle in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on the north side, police said.

According to officials, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. Glenlake Avenue, a man was driving in his vehicle when another man approached and fired shots into the vehicle.

The victim, in his late 20s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

According to officials, two handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.

